Glen Loyd Videos: Black flies, gnats kill eagles and cranes
In the past few years, black flies - also called buffalo gnats - have been blamed for the death of eaglets in Wisconsin and other states. The publication Two Rivers Outdoors explains : "... in late spring and early summer...they swarm and bite birds and mammals.... Male black flies do not bite, but females of most species must feed on blood to produce eggs.... Like horse and deer flies, black flies bite...into skin and lap up blood.
