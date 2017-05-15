GIFTS Men's Shelter has raised $615,000, seeks $1 million more

A Janesville homeless shelter has privately raised $615,000 and is about to launch a public campaign to raise $1 million more to consolidate its services under one roof. GIFTS Men's Shelter, 1025 N. Washington St., is kicking off its public fundraising campaign at noon Sunday, May 21. It raised $615,000 during the silent phase of its campaign, according to a news release.

