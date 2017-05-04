Gander Mountain to close all its stores

Gander Mountain to close all its stores

Saturday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

In a message on Gander Mountain's website , the hunting, fishing and outdoor apparel and product retailer announced Friday that it is closing all of its 126 store locations nationwide and liquidating all its merchandise at its locations. Gander Mountain in March had filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to court filings, and had been working since March to restructure the company, with the plan to continue to remain as an outdoor goods retailer, the company said on its website.

