Free Comic Book Day comes to Madison
There's a chance you might be one of the millions who went to see the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie this weekend; but did you know it's release comes in tandem with International Free Comic Book Day? Every year since the day's inception,16 years ago, movie and comic book companies have worked together to get movies out the same weekend encouraging people to read and get involved in the world of comics. "The day was started to promote reading, promote comic book stores in general, and to let people know there is something for everyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|Fri
|Paul
|1
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|Apr 23
|RoamingInsomniac
|6
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar '17
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Putin
|9
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar '17
|American
|31
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC