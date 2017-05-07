Free Comic Book Day comes to Madison

Free Comic Book Day comes to Madison

There's a chance you might be one of the millions who went to see the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie this weekend; but did you know it's release comes in tandem with International Free Comic Book Day? Every year since the day's inception,16 years ago, movie and comic book companies have worked together to get movies out the same weekend encouraging people to read and get involved in the world of comics. "The day was started to promote reading, promote comic book stores in general, and to let people know there is something for everyone.

