Fort's PremierBank to buy Commercial Bank

First American Bankshares Inc., the holding company for PremierBank, announced today that it is expanding by acquiring Commercial Bancshares Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank. "This is a great opportunity to combine two strong community banks," said Roy Budlong, president/CEO of PremierBank, based in Fort Atkinson.

