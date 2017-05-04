Fire reported at Janesville apartments

16 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Fire Department responds to a fire at an eight-unit apartment complex at 2615 Vail Court in Janesville Friday night, May 5. The Janesville Fire Department responds to a fire at an eight-unit apartment complex at 2615 Vail Court in Janesville Friday night, May 5. The Janesville Fire Department investigates a fire at an apartment complex on Vail Court in Janesville Friday night, May 5. Bystanders watch as the Janesville Fire Department responds to a fire at an eight-unit apartment complex on Vail Court in Janesville Friday night, May 5. JANESVILLE - Janesville fire and police officials were still investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Janesville apartment building and led to the evacuation of residents late Friday on the northeast side.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rock County was issued at May 06 at 9:08PM CDT

Janesville, WI

