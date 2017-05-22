Fentanyl could be culprit in recent Janesville overdoses
Fentanyl was found to be the cause of an overdose death in early April, and that's got officials wondering if the recent increase in overdoses is not from heroin but from fentanyl. Police assumed the April death was another heroin overdose, but heroin was not found in testing, said Sgt.
