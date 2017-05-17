Engagement: Amanda Swanson, David Hwang
Amanda Swanson and David Hwang are engaged and planning a Saturday, July 15, wedding at Old St. Mary's Cathedral, San Francisco. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Ellen and Daniel Swanson, Janesville.
