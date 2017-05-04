Driver, passenger identified in fatal...

Driver, passenger identified in fatal Janesville crash

17 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

The Janesville Police Department has identified two of the people involved in a fatal crash on Highway 11 Wednesday in Janesville. Police say the two victims taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville are 27-year-old Leon E. Bridges of Brooklyn, Wisconsin, and 60-year-old Michael J. Asmus of Janesville, Wisconsin.

Janesville, WI

