Driver in fatal crash likely to be charged once he recovers, police say

Tuesday

The driver in a fatal crash May 3 on West Court Street is likely to face criminal charges if he recovers from his injuries, police said Tuesday. The driver, Leon Bridges, 27, of Brooklyn, was still at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center on Tuesday, in a condition that doesn't allow him to be charged, said police Sgt.

