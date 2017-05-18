DOT readying for heavy tearup of I-90/39 through Janesville

If drivers want to see what they're in for this fall on the four-mile section of Interstate 90/39 through Janesville, they need to look no farther than Edgerton. Crews have been peeling up pavement in a 10-mile stretch of the northbound lanes on I-90/39 starting at the Dane-Rock county line on Edgerton's north side and running north.

