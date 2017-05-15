Barbara E. Krueger, Janesville, WI
Barbara E. Krueger, 78, of Janesville died Monday, May 15, 2017 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born on July 10, 1938 in Edgerton, the daughter of Lyle and Martha Jewell.
