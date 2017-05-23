Anniversary: Jean and Wilbert Schwart...

Anniversary: Jean and Wilbert Schwartzlow, 70 years

Jean and Wilbert "Bud" Schwartzlow will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary today with a family dinner at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan. Wilbert Schwartzlow and Jean Krause were married May 22, 1947, in Janesville.

