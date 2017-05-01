21-year-old in critical, but stable condition after fall near Langdon Street
The Madison Police Department are investigating a recent incident after a 21 year-old man was taken to the hospital for serious injuries due to a fall early Saturday morning, according to an MPD incident report . A Janesville woman was the victim of battery at the Majestic Theatre Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|Apr 23
|RoamingInsomniac
|6
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar '17
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Putin
|9
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar '17
|American
|31
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC