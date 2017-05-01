21-year-old in critical, but stable c...

21-year-old in critical, but stable condition after fall near Langdon Street

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Badger Herald Online

The Madison Police Department are investigating a recent incident after a 21 year-old man was taken to the hospital for serious injuries due to a fall early Saturday morning, according to an MPD incident report . A Janesville woman was the victim of battery at the Majestic Theatre Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Pizza (Nov '14) Apr 23 RoamingInsomniac 6
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr 17 BHM5267 8
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 121
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar '17 Paul 6
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16) Mar '17 Putin 9
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar '17 American 5
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar '17 American 31
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rock County was issued at May 01 at 2:21PM CDT

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,021 • Total comments across all topics: 280,699,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC