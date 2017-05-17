2 hurt after crash on Highway in Jane...

2 hurt after crash on Highway in Janesville

18 hrs ago

Two people are hurt after a crash on the highway in Janesville. The Janesville Police Department says at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a head-on crash around US 51 and W. Knilans Road.

