Woman identified from fatal Saturday crash

The Rock County Medical Examiner identified the 78-year-old Footville woman who died in a town of Janesville crash Saturday as Nancy J. Klusmeyer, according to a news release. Klusmeyer was driving an SUV that was struck by a passenger car at about 6:11 p.m. on West Court Street just west of Austin Road, according to the release and previous statements from law enforcement.

