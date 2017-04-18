Wisconsin firearms theft suspect faces more gun charges
Federal prosecutors have filed additional weapons charges against a Wisconsin man accused of stealing numerous firearms and sending a threating anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump. The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western of District of Wisconsin said Wednesday Joseph Jakubowski now faces charges for allegedly stealing 18 firearms and two silencers and for being a felon in possession of firearms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 30
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar 29
|Putin
|9
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar 22
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 22
|American
|31
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC