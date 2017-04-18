Wisconsin firearms theft suspect face...

Wisconsin firearms theft suspect faces more gun charges

1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Federal prosecutors have filed additional weapons charges against a Wisconsin man accused of stealing numerous firearms and sending a threating anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump. The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western of District of Wisconsin said Wednesday Joseph Jakubowski now faces charges for allegedly stealing 18 firearms and two silencers and for being a felon in possession of firearms.

