Whitewater police in standoff with ar...

Whitewater police in standoff with armed man in house near schools

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

Whitewater police are attempting to take into custody a man who reportedly displayed a weapon near Whitewater Middle School and now is involved in an apparent standoff at a home on Walworth Avenue. Whitewater police said at 4:45 p.m. Friday that the man was inside a residence on Walworth Avenue near South Elizabeth Street and was refusing to come out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr 3 Paul 120
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar 30 Paul 6
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Mar 29 Putin 9
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar 22 American 5
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar 22 American 31
News Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home Mar 12 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
kjhl Feb '17 kkkl 1
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rock County was issued at April 08 at 5:00AM CDT

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Nobel Prize
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,427 • Total comments across all topics: 280,140,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC