Water bill address change not a scam

Water bill address change not a scam

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

What Janesville city officials feared last week was a water bill scam wasn't a scam after all, officials told The Gazette on Thursday. On April 20, the city issued a news release stating residents had received "fraudulent utility bill payment notices" that indicated the city had changed its address for paying utility bills to a Menomonee Falls location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Pizza (Nov '14) Apr 23 RoamingInsomniac 6
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr 17 BHM5267 8
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 121
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar '17 Paul 6
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16) Mar '17 Putin 9
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar '17 American 5
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar '17 American 31
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,616 • Total comments across all topics: 280,690,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC