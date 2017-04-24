Water bill address change not a scam
What Janesville city officials feared last week was a water bill scam wasn't a scam after all, officials told The Gazette on Thursday. On April 20, the city issued a news release stating residents had received "fraudulent utility bill payment notices" that indicated the city had changed its address for paying utility bills to a Menomonee Falls location.
