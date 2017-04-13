UW Marching Band Director Mike Leckro...

UW Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone back in time for Varsity Band Concert

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

The UW Marching Band is getting ready for its annual Varsity Band Concert. This year will be especially significant partly because of what's going on with UW Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) 9 hr Stomach Cancer 121
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar 30 Paul 6
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16) Mar 29 Putin 9
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar 22 American 5
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar 22 American 31
News Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home Mar '17 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
kjhl Feb '17 kkkl 1
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,456 • Total comments across all topics: 280,275,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC