Three injured in rollover crash Tuesday in town of Albany
Marcus J. Washington, 25, Chicago was driving southbound in the N6000 block of Highway 59 at 11:52 a.m. when he became distracted from an argument over a GPS location. When the vehicle entered the gravel shoulder Washington overcorrected causing it to roll over several times, according to a Green County Sheriff's Office news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr 3
|Paul
|120
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 30
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar 29
|Putin
|9
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar 22
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 22
|American
|31
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC