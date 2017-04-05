Suspect sought in Janesville gun store robbery
Authorities are looking for whomever stole several guns from a gun store in Janesville. It happened Tuesday night at the Armageddon Gun Shop on Highway 14. Video surveillance shows a white male smashing the front door glass at about 8:40 p.m. Authorities say information on the case can be called into the Rock County Tip Line at 608-757-7911.
