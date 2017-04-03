Schools close amid Wisconsin manhunt for gun theft suspect

This undated photo provided by the Rock County Sheriff's Office in Janesville, Wis., shows Joseph Jakubowski. A manhunt was underway Friday, April 7, 2017, for Jakubowski, who is suspected of stealing firearms from a gun store in Janesville, threatening an unspecified attack that prompted several schools to close, and sending an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump.

