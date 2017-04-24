Sambath Pal appeal rejected
The state Supreme Court on Friday unanimously rejected an appeal by a man convicted crashing into and killing two Janesville motorcyclists in 2014. Sambath Pal fled the scene of the April 20, 2014, crash on Highway 14 near Janesville that killed Mitchell J. Vance, 24, and Devin J. Julius, 18. Judge Richard Werner sentenced Pal on Oct. 1, 2014, to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision on each of the charges, for a total of 20 years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|Apr 23
|RoamingInsomniac
|6
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 30
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar 29
|Putin
|9
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar '17
|American
|31
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC