Sambath Pal appeal rejected

The state Supreme Court on Friday unanimously rejected an appeal by a man convicted crashing into and killing two Janesville motorcyclists in 2014. Sambath Pal fled the scene of the April 20, 2014, crash on Highway 14 near Janesville that killed Mitchell J. Vance, 24, and Devin J. Julius, 18. Judge Richard Werner sentenced Pal on Oct. 1, 2014, to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision on each of the charges, for a total of 20 years in prison.

