Rock jail inmates evacuated

Rock jail inmates evacuated

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Inmates were moved out of the secure areas of the Rock County Jail for a short time Saturday after smoke from a kitchen fire spread to the inmates' areas. No one was injured, and inmates were returned to the secure areas without incident, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Fri Progress Patriot 118
Paul Ryan is a crook Thu Paul 6
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Mar 29 Putin 9
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar 22 American 5
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar 22 American 31
News Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home Mar 12 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
kjhl Feb '17 kkkl 1
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,999,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC