Rock jail inmates evacuated
Inmates were moved out of the secure areas of the Rock County Jail for a short time Saturday after smoke from a kitchen fire spread to the inmates' areas. No one was injured, and inmates were returned to the secure areas without incident, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
