Report: Fugitive manifesto said 'We need to spill ... blood'

16 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Wisconsin fugitive suspected of robbing a gun store and mailing an anti-government manifesto to the White House described the government as a gang of terrorists, writing that "We need to spill their blood!" That's according to a portion of the manifesto that Milwaukee television station WTMJ says it obtained and verified with an unidentified law enforcement official.

