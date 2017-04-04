Public Record for April 4, 2017

EMILY B. HAY, 18, of 1207 Putnam Ave., Janesville, at 1:10 p.m. Saturday at West County H and West Footville Hanover Road, town of Plymouth, on a charge of recklessly endangering safety. Rock County sheriff's deputies say Hay drove her car into another lane and forced another driver she knew off the road.

