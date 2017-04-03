Paul Ryan is proving very popular among GOP donors
Not even two years into his tenure, House Speaker Paul Ryan is shattering fundraising records-and proving that he can do so while honoring his pledge to spend almost every weekend back home in Wisconsin. Ryan challenged House Republicans to help the National Republican Congressional Committee by pledging to match whatever amount they collectively raised in March.
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|16 hr
|Paul
|120
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 30
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Mar 29
|Putin
|9
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar 22
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 22
|American
|31
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar 12
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
