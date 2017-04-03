Milton council member loses seat
Incumbent Nancy Lader lost her seat on the Milton City Council on Tuesday, more than a month after her lengthy dispute with city officials came to an end. Larry Laehn, former Councilwoman Theresa Rusch and incumbent Jeremy Zajac were elected to the council, replacing Lader and Maxine Striegl, who did not seek re-election.
