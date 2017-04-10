Medical care mobile stopping in Janesville
Partnered with Mercyhealth, the 40-foot-long pediatric clinic on wheels will stop at McDonald's, 2610 W. Court St., on Tuesday, April 25, according to a news release. The care mobile provides free medical and dental care to children ages 18 and younger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|9 hr
|davy
|4
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 30
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar 29
|Putin
|9
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar 22
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 22
|American
|31
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC