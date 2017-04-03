Marion Jeanette Jordan, Janesville, WI

Marion Jeanette Jordan, Janesville, WI

Marion Jeanette Jordan, age 87, of Janesville, peacefully passed away at Alden Estates of Jefferson, Thursday, April 6, 2017, surrounded by her loving family following her brave battle with Alzheimer's. Marion was born on October 6, 1929, in Edgerton, WI, the daughter of Raymond Charles and Alice Anita Bullian.

