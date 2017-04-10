Manifesto suspect stole machine gun, drafted apology to gun store, prosecutors say
A Wisconsin man accused of threatening to carry out attacks in a manifesto sent to the White House allegedly stole 18 firearms, including a fully automatic M-16 assault rifle, while raiding a gun store last week, according to court documents. A massive manhunt has been underway for Joseph Jakubowski since he allegedly robbed the Armageddon Supplies gun shop on April 4 near Janesville, a city about 60 miles southwest of Milwaukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|30 min
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 30
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar 29
|Putin
|9
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar 22
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 22
|American
|31
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC