Manifesto suspect stole machine gun, ...

Manifesto suspect stole machine gun, drafted apology to gun store, prosecutors say

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WJOL-AM Joliet

A Wisconsin man accused of threatening to carry out attacks in a manifesto sent to the White House allegedly stole 18 firearms, including a fully automatic M-16 assault rifle, while raiding a gun store last week, according to court documents. A massive manhunt has been underway for Joseph Jakubowski since he allegedly robbed the Armageddon Supplies gun shop on April 4 near Janesville, a city about 60 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) 30 min Stomach Cancer 121
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar 30 Paul 6
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16) Mar 29 Putin 9
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar 22 American 5
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar 22 American 31
News Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home Mar '17 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
kjhl Feb '17 kkkl 1
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,914 • Total comments across all topics: 280,266,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC