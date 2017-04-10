Manhunt, Day 5: Police continue to hu...

Manhunt, Day 5: Police continue to hunt for suspect as tips increase

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said Monday "additional federal resources have been brought in" from around the country to search for Jakubowski but provided few details. Authorities suspect the 32-year-old of stealing handguns and rifles from a Janesville store April 4 and making threats to schools and public officials.

