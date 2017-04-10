Manhunt, Day 5: Police continue to hunt for suspect as tips increase
The Rock County Sheriff's Office said Monday "additional federal resources have been brought in" from around the country to search for Jakubowski but provided few details. Authorities suspect the 32-year-old of stealing handguns and rifles from a Janesville store April 4 and making threats to schools and public officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr 3
|Paul
|120
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 30
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar 29
|Putin
|9
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar 22
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 22
|American
|31
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar 12
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC