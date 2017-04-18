Man fails in bid to have his OWI plea reversed
A Janesville man convicted of his 11th intoxicated driving offense asked to have his case reconsidered in Rock County Court on Tuesday. Bradley J. Skelly, 51, pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea agreement in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
