Man arrested on charge of fourth OWI
A Janesville man was arrested early Monday morning on a charge of operating while intoxicated, which is reported to be his fourth offense, according to Janesville Police Department news release. Robert L. Molitor, 34, of 525 S. Jackson St., also was arrested on a charge of resisting an officer, the release stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|18 hr
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 30
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar 29
|Putin
|9
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar 22
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 22
|American
|31
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC