Live music for the Rock/Walworth county area in Wisconsin, April 7-15, 2017

Music at Severson Dells in Rockford: John Craigie plays Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. If John Prine and Mitch Hedberg had a baby, the resulting product would resemble something very close to Portland, OR singer-songwriter John Craigie. Musically comparable to Prine, with the humor and wit of Hedberg, the humble, gracious, and hilarious Craigie is one of the best storytellers of our time.

