LISTEN: Man who found Jakubowski didn't know his identity
The Vernon County landowner who reported the whereabouts of Joseph Jakubowski didn't know whom he had been talking to when he called police, according to audio of the call released Thursday. Landowner Jeff Gorn called a Vernon County Sheriff's Office dispatcher to report a strange man on his property on April 13, and the dispatcher appeared to realize the man Gorn was describing was Jakubowski, the subject of a national manhunt.
