Joseph Jakubowski: Manhunt Continues ...

Joseph Jakubowski: Manhunt Continues for Trump Manifesto Sender

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Joseph Jakubowski prior booking photo and surveillance photo taken on April 4 at 1p.m.at the Mobil Gas Station, 1215 Milton Avenue, Janesville, Wisconsin. A man suspected of burglary at a Wisconsin gun shop is on the run after allegedly mailing a manifesto to President Donald Trump, detailing his grievances against the government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... 49 min Retired SOF 5
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 121
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar 30 Paul 6
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16) Mar 29 Putin 9
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar 22 American 5
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar 22 American 31
News Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home Mar '17 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rock County was issued at April 16 at 4:25PM CDT

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,023 • Total comments across all topics: 280,340,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC