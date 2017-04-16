Joseph Jakubowski: Manhunt Continues for Trump Manifesto Sender
Joseph Jakubowski prior booking photo and surveillance photo taken on April 4 at 1p.m.at the Mobil Gas Station, 1215 Milton Avenue, Janesville, Wisconsin. A man suspected of burglary at a Wisconsin gun shop is on the run after allegedly mailing a manifesto to President Donald Trump, detailing his grievances against the government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|49 min
|Retired SOF
|5
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 30
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar 29
|Putin
|9
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar 22
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 22
|American
|31
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC