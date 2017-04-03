Janesville's Mantiques shop to close
Jason Allen, owner of Mantiques in downtown Janesville, shares a story with a customer about a toy car his son picked out at a garage sale when he was 4 years old. Allen said Wednesday he plans to keep the toy for sentimental reasons after his store closes May 1. Signs advertise sale prices on vintage collectible toys and other items at Mantiques, an offbeat resale shop in downtown Janesville.
