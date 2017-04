Janesville woman faces meth charges

Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Amanda M. Ellis, 33, 1900 W. Center Ave., Janesville, faces charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of meth-making waste, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ellis had previously lived at 6809 W. County A, Evansville, according to court records.

