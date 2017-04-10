Janesville man sentenced for child porn possession

A Janesville man was sentenced to six years of probation Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in Rock County Court. Judge John Wood imposed the sentence, concurring with a plea agreement between the prosecution and Jessa Nicholson, attorney for Larry D. Johnson, 44, of 326 N. Washington St. Assistant District Attorney Perry Folts argued for six months in jail as part of the probation, but Wood agreed with Nicholson that the incarceration was not needed.

