Janesville man charged with 6th OWI, parole violation

Janesville Police arrested a man Friday night while they were patrolling as part of the Rock County OWI Task Force for OWI 6th offense. According to a news release, Pharon Voegeli, 37, of Janesville was driving near Kellogg Ave and S. Jackson St. at about 8:00 p.m. and made several moving violations.

