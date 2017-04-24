Janesville man accused of having sex with 14-year-old from Albany
A Janesville man is accused of having a sex with a 14-year-old Albany girl he met through a dating app, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court. Brandon A. Moon, 25, of 1407 Canyon Drive No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|Sun
|RoamingInsomniac
|6
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 30
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar 29
|Putin
|9
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar '17
|American
|31
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC