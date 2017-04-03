Human library to share stories with t...

Human library to share stories with talk, not text

18 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Vlera Gashi, a junior at Craig High School in Janesville, is a teenage Muslim poet. She will be one of several 'books' available for checkout during a human library Saturday, April 15, at Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville.

Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Janesville, WI

