Fugitive Jakubowski's past crime prom...

Fugitive Jakubowski's past crime prompted police security upgrade

20 hrs ago

Authorities say a 2008 crime by fugitive Joseph Jakubowski prompted the Janesville Police Department to issue officers more secure, gun holsters. On March 2 of that year, Jakubowski tried to disarm Officer Jimmy Holford III during a traffic stop.

