Fort Atkinson, Whitewater, Palmyra-Eagle, Lake Mills, other area schools on 'soft lockdown'

Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Whitewater, Palmyra-Eagle and other area schools were placed on "soft lockdown" Thursday morning as authorities searched for a man suspected of a Janesville gun shop burglary and possibly making threats against public officials or an unnamed school. At 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Fort Atkinson police notified the School District of Fort Atkinson about a man who had stolen firearms from a shop in Janesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.