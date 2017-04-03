Fort Atkinson, Whitewater, Palmyra-Eagle, Lake Mills, other area schools on 'soft lockdown'
Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Whitewater, Palmyra-Eagle and other area schools were placed on "soft lockdown" Thursday morning as authorities searched for a man suspected of a Janesville gun shop burglary and possibly making threats against public officials or an unnamed school. At 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Fort Atkinson police notified the School District of Fort Atkinson about a man who had stolen firearms from a shop in Janesville.
