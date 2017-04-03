Fort Atkinson, Whitewater, Palmyra-Ea...

Fort Atkinson, Whitewater, Palmyra-Eagle, Lake Mills, other area schools on 'soft lockdown'

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Whitewater, Palmyra-Eagle and other area schools were placed on "soft lockdown" Thursday morning as authorities searched for a man suspected of a Janesville gun shop burglary and possibly making threats against public officials or an unnamed school. At 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Fort Atkinson police notified the School District of Fort Atkinson about a man who had stolen firearms from a shop in Janesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr 3 Paul 120
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar 30 Paul 6
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Mar 29 Putin 9
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar 22 American 5
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar 22 American 31
News Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home Mar 12 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
kjhl Feb '17 kkkl 1
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rock County was issued at April 07 at 10:05AM CDT

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,498 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC