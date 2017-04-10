Flood warning issued for Janesville
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Rock River in the Janesville area through 9 a.m. Wednesday. The Rock River gauge at Afton has registered around 9 feet most of the week and is projected to increase to 9.1 feet on Sunday.
