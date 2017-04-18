Federal grand jury indicts Janesville's Joseph Jakubowski
Jakubowski is charged with stealing 18 firearms and two silencers from Armageddon Supplies in the town of Janesville on the night of April 4. Jakubowski was the target of a nationwide manhunt because of concerns he might be planning an act of violence. He was captured Friday in Vernon County.
