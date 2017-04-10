Details of gun shop burglary revealed
The Janesville man being sought in a nationwide hunt wrote note of apology to a gun shop owner before he burglarized a gun shop April 5, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Tuesday. Jakubowski "grabbed a long gun and very forcefully pulled it from the rack, causing the cable lock securing it to the wall to break," the complaint states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr 3
|Paul
|120
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 30
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar 29
|Putin
|9
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar 22
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 22
|American
|31
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar 12
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC