Democratic event to honor Kinnamans
The Democratic Party of Rock County on Sunday, May 7, will honor community leaders Ted and Jan Kinnaman of Janesville for their work in the Democratic Party. The annual spring fling begins at 5 p.m. at the United Auto Workers Hall, 1795 Lafayette St., Janesville.
