Democratic event to honor Kinnamans

Democratic event to honor Kinnamans

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

The Democratic Party of Rock County on Sunday, May 7, will honor community leaders Ted and Jan Kinnaman of Janesville for their work in the Democratic Party. The annual spring fling begins at 5 p.m. at the United Auto Workers Hall, 1795 Lafayette St., Janesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr 17 BHM5267 8
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 121
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar 30 Paul 6
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16) Mar 29 Putin 9
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar '17 American 5
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar '17 American 31
News Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home Mar '17 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,500,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC